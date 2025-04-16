Carney's debate commissioner fails to censor Rebel News

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News covers the election debates—after years of elitist censorship.

In 2019, Trudeau's debates commission banned Rebel News and True North from election debates. We won a court case, and the judge ruled that Trudeau violated our constitutional rights and ordered him to let us in.

Trudeau's staff spent two years scheming to ban Rebel News reporters from the 2021 election debates, but a judge ordered them to allow the reporters in.

"The 2021 debates were just one of the craziest things," said Chad Williamson, lawyer for the publication. "Once we got the injunction, I thought, well, they're going to show up and there might be a couple of questions here or there, but Rebels were relentless."

In 2025, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, Rebel News was welcomed to send 16 reporters to cover the election. But Williamson later learned only one reporter could ask questions.

"It was like a ping-pong match, nine letters going back and forth," he told Rebel News. "And at the same time, we were preparing to go to court ... But in the end, they did blink."

Carney's debate commission initially stated that all 16 reporters could attend, but later revealed to Chad that only one candidate would be allowed to ask questions.

Now, the publication will have five journalists to ask questions, alongside two "still photographers."

The moral of the story here is: never trust a Liberal.