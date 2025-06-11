Carney's new immigration minister is completely clueless

Prime Minister Mark Carney's new cabinet is off to a rough start as Parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons.

Last week, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was embarrassed by new Conservative MP Andrew Lawton.

This week, it was Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab's turn, squaring off with another Conservative MP, Melissa Lantsman, during question period.

Lantsman pressed Diab over the federal government's vetting process for new immigrants, citing several terror-related arrests that have occurred in recent times under the Liberals' watch.

Diab offered little in response, seemingly unfamiliar with the country's vetting process and shifting responsibility to CSIS and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the viral exchange on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

“I feel safer already, I don't know about you,” said a cringing Sheila. “That is not a bright woman,” suggesting the awkward back-and-forth made her feel “tense.”

“Staggering incompetence on full display,” was how Lise described Diab's answers. “This is the woman who's in charge of immigration,” an issue that is “a huge, burning problem in Canada,” she added. “She can't answer a simple question.”

Diab's “personal mannerisms are going to drive me up the wall,” Sheila said of the new immigration minister.

“She's the new Chrystia Freeland,” added Lise. “She's everybody's least favourite person on Parliament Hill, starting now.”