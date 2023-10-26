Carole Avoine: The unsettling aftermath of a COVID-19 vaccine

Carole's ordeal began when she developed Bell's palsy in May 2021, shortly after her vaccination. Her condition was severe, and medical professionals confirmed that she would have lasting effects. She explained, "It was a severe case of Bell's palsy, and they confirmed that I would have lasting effects."

However, it wasn't just Bell's palsy that Carole had to contend with. She faced a series of health challenges, including unexpected menstrual problems despite having been menopausal for seven years.

Carole's journey took a distressing turn when she tried to find medical help and declare the connection between her health issues and the vaccine. She recounted, "It took me two years to find a doctor willing to help me declare the connection."

Perhaps one of the most unsettling aspects of Carole's story is the difficulty she encountered in finding a neurologist willing to take on her case. As she put it, "Today, I have to fight to find a neurologist willing to take on my case because I'm officially declared to the public health system."

Carole expressed her frustration with the lack of professional cooperation and support, saying, "Well, I find it outrageous. I find it outrageous, you know the Hippocratic oaths?"

Despite her struggles, Carole remains determined and has taken steps to seek justice. She is open to joining a class-action lawsuit, emphasizing the importance of holding the government accountable for those who have suffered due to the vaccine.

Carole's journey is one of resilience in the face of adversity. She feels betrayed and abandoned by the very system she believed would protect her. Carole's children have stepped in to support her, but they too are pained by her condition. As Carole shared, "I would say they feel helpless."

Carole's story serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding vaccinations and the need for a supportive and responsive healthcare system to address adverse reactions. Her willingness to speak out about her experiences highlights the importance of transparency, accountability, and assistance for those affected by vaccination-related issues.

