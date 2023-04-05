CashApp founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

The tech community is grieving after the sudden and tragic loss of Bob Lee, the 43-year-old founder of Cash App and former Chief Technology Officer of Square, who was fatally stabbed in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, "the San Francisco Police Department received a distressing call from the 300 block of Main Street," according to TechCrunch+.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Lee suffering from severe stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the officers and subsequent medical intervention at a local hospital, Lee's injuries proved to be fatal.

As the investigation continues, the police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident. Friends and colleagues have expressed their shock and sadness over the untimely death of the tech mogul. Joshua Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, described Lee as a "dynamo" and a "force of nature," adding that he was a "child of dreams" who made even the most outrageous ideas a reality.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields took to Twitter to share his grief, speculating that Lee may have been the victim of a random mugging or attack in what is considered a "good" part of the city.

The tweet caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who responded with his own condolences and concerns about the worsening violent crime situation in San Francisco. Musk questioned whether the city was doing enough to incarcerate repeat violent offenders, calling on local authorities to take stronger action.