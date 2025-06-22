Canada's 'catch and release' bail system leaves victims unprotected

The rising severity of crime and the "catch and release" bail system leave citizens feeling unprotected, according to Ian Runkle, a firearms lawyer.

Police are overwhelmed, and criminals often re-offend while on bail, he notes. This forces individuals to defend themselves, often leading to legal trouble for the victims.

Cases like Ian Thompson, Eddie Maurice, and the unnamed Red Deer homeowner illustrate this issue, where victims of home invasions faced charges for self-defence, even when using warning shots or acting to save their lives.

While Alberta's laws have changed to prevent lawsuits against homeowners in self-defence, the justice system often seems to favor criminals, charging victims for minor infractions while violent offenders roam free.

The Barhead incident, where a man was shot and run over for recording criminals, highlights the dangers of confronting offenders, especially in rural areas where police response times are long.

Canada's Supreme Court has been given direction by the Trudeau govt to support "catch and release," says Premier Smith, something she wants the federal govt to amend.



Smith adds policing and justice are provincial jurisdiction, and that her govt will be "tough on crime." pic.twitter.com/VkOIgBUZp2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 14, 2023

The law on self-defence is complex; reasonable force is allowed for defending life, but not property. The Peter Cahill case showed that juries may expect victims to simply let criminals steal property, which is unsatisfying for many.

The justice system's issue is not a lack of intent, but a failure to distinguish between dangerous individuals and those who simply anger authorities.

Bail should be denied to dangerous offenders, but granted liberally to those acting in self-defence.

The impact of charges disproportionately affects law-abiding citizens compared to career criminals. This imbalance leaves many feeling the system is not working for them.