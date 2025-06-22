Canada's 'catch and release' bail system leaves victims unprotected

Canada's 'catch and release' bail system often means legal trouble for the victims of violent crime.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   June 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

The rising severity of crime and the "catch and release" bail system leave citizens feeling unprotected, according to Ian Runkle, a firearms lawyer.

Police are overwhelmed, and criminals often re-offend while on bail, he notes. This forces individuals to defend themselves, often leading to legal trouble for the victims. 

Cases like Ian Thompson, Eddie Maurice, and the unnamed Red Deer homeowner illustrate this issue, where victims of home invasions faced charges for self-defence, even when using warning shots or acting to save their lives. 

While Alberta's laws have changed to prevent lawsuits against homeowners in self-defence, the justice system often seems to favor criminals, charging victims for minor infractions while violent offenders roam free.

The Barhead incident, where a man was shot and run over for recording criminals, highlights the dangers of confronting offenders, especially in rural areas where police response times are long. 

The law on self-defence is complex; reasonable force is allowed for defending life, but not property. The Peter Cahill case showed that juries may expect victims to simply let criminals steal property, which is unsatisfying for many.

The justice system's issue is not a lack of intent, but a failure to distinguish between dangerous individuals and those who simply anger authorities. 

Bail should be denied to dangerous offenders, but granted liberally to those acting in self-defence. 

The impact of charges disproportionately affects law-abiding citizens compared to career criminals. This imbalance leaves many feeling the system is not working for them.

Tell Justin Trudeau: Keep your hands off our guns!

43,931 signatures
Goal: 100,000 signatures
meta-img

The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page.

Will you sign?

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-06-22 17:23:29 -0400 Flag
    This is intentional. Victims are created by virtue of their voting preferences and areas of habitation.