Catholic trustee sentenced to re-education and forced apology seeks judicial review

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Monique LaGrange, a trustee with Red Deer Catholic Schools, is seeking a judicial review of her heavy sanctions for posting a meme about childhood brainwashing to her personal Facebook page, which critics allege is both homophobic and anti-Semitic.

UPDATE -- The lawyer for #RedDeer Catholic school trustee Monique LaGrange says she likely won’t follow through on training & apology, cites 'left wing mob' as cause of punishment | READ: https://t.co/jpOV2LYnm3 #ableg #abpoli #abedu | Download the @rdnewsNOW mobile app pic.twitter.com/92Bd1p0uEO — Josh Hall-rdnewsNOW👾 (@vancan19) September 30, 2023

On Sept. 26, the board of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) determined LaGrange violated the district's code of conduct with her social media posting.

On Sept. 1, she posted a meme captioned “Brainwashing is brainwashing."

The image was of kids waving Nazi flags along with another of children with LGBTQ Pride flags.

LaGrange was ordered by her "Catholic" colleagues to submit to 2SLGBTQ+ and Holocaust-related sensitivity training, and issue a public apology within 90 days. However, LaGrange refuses to submit to the education efforts or issue an apology, which she says she cannot do in good conscience.

Coquitlam BC protestors for the #1MillionMarch4Chidren Children bypassed the LGBTQ sex activists to gather behind the city hall instead.



State choice media did not follow them to hear their side of the what their protest is actually about.



Head to StopClassroomGrooming for more pic.twitter.com/5rBlKkrCjL — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian civil liberties charity, is covering the legal costs for LaGrange and her lawyer, James Kitchen, to have a judge review the decision of the board. Donations to The Democracy Fund to offset LaGrange's legal costs qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid drops off Rebel News' Stop Classroom Grooming petition at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/CyCwC3YkVs pic.twitter.com/DCEnuwriPz — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 26, 2023

Canada needs more brave trustees willing to stand up against the forced sexualization of kids in the classroom. To sign the petition telling teachers and activists to keep their gender agendas out of schools, visit www.StopClassroomGrooming.com