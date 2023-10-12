Catholic trustee sentenced to re-education and forced apology seeks judicial review

Monique LaGrange was ordered by her 'Catholic' colleagues to submit to 2SLGBTQ+ and Holocaust-related sensitivity training.

Monique LaGrange, a trustee with Red Deer Catholic Schools, is seeking a judicial review of her heavy sanctions for posting a meme about childhood brainwashing to her personal Facebook page, which critics allege is both homophobic and anti-Semitic.

On Sept. 26, the board of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) determined LaGrange violated the district's code of conduct with her social media posting.

On Sept. 1, she posted a meme captioned “Brainwashing is brainwashing."

The image was of kids waving Nazi flags along with another of children with LGBTQ Pride flags.

LaGrange was ordered by her "Catholic" colleagues to submit to 2SLGBTQ+ and Holocaust-related sensitivity training, and issue a public apology within 90 days. However, LaGrange refuses to submit to the education efforts or issue an apology, which she says she cannot do in good conscience.

The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian civil liberties charity, is covering the legal costs for LaGrange and her lawyer, James Kitchen, to have a judge review the decision of the board. Donations to The Democracy Fund to offset LaGrange's legal costs qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

Canada needs more brave trustees willing to stand up against the forced sexualization of kids in the classroom. To sign the petition telling teachers and activists to keep their gender agendas out of schools, visit www.StopClassroomGrooming.com

Canada Education News Analysis
