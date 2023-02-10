CBC announces plan to audit the state broadcaster's GHG emissions

The green measurement scheme follows Rebel News’ reporting that CBC had no plan to get the network to net zero while publishing thousands of stories obsessing over the carbon expenditures of others.

Documents exclusive to Rebel News obtained through access to information filings hint that the heavily subsidized CBC has no real plan to achieve net-zero targets.https://t.co/DX5gWuT8DN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2022

According to a recent CBC posting looking for a qualified contractor, CBC is looking for someone to examine its carbon footprint and help the state broadcaster to better achieve the Federal government's United Nations-driven Environment Sustainability and Governance (ESD) goals.

This says everything you need to know about the CBC....When it comes to climate change, the heavy hand of colonizers is as important as our carbon footprint | CBC News https://t.co/e6I5fQNf5U — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 8, 2021

CBC's prospective climate accountant must:

Audit CBC and Radio-Canada digital media assets: run an exhaustive review of available of digital media advertising products.

Grading or scoring of carbon emissions generated by each advertising product.

Recommendation on how to implement carbon emission measurement in the sales flow so that CBC - Radio-Canada can provide its client with an assessment of carbon footprint with each purchase.

Benchmark of market practices globally.

Support and advise the leadership in defining the ambition, objectives and opportunities related to developing new Green Media Products.

Identification of a carbon action plan related to the carbon footprint assessment with each advertising purchase.

Why is the CBC telling Canadians to have fewer children to reduce our carbon footprint, while at the same time advocating for increased immigration to make up for declining birth rates?



If having fewer people in Canada is good for the environment, why bring 1M new ppl per year? pic.twitter.com/AkwVOBbjqn — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) November 29, 2018

CBC's tender assumes advertisers - potentially the federal government - would consider the carbon footprint of the mother corporation before opting into an ad spend.