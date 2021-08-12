CBC: Costing Canadians $1.2 billion — and for what?

Rebel News Store Take a stand against the mainstream media and show your support for independent journalism! Take Action

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is allocated more than $1 billion by the federal government to perform its duty as the country's state broadcaster.

But what are Canadians getting for their tax dollars? Declining viewership and ad revenue, apparently.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts Mocha Bezirgan and Andrew Chapados wondered what value CBC was providing to Canadians for such a steep price, given that the broadcaster has a political slant, and takes funding from everyone, whether they agree with the company outlook or not.

Said Andrew:

There's no reason why somebody who has opinions — they're not fair, I don't think anyone who even likes the CBC would say they're completely unbias — how can you tell me that you deserve to take my money to give to somebody I don't support, and to give to something that I don't believe in.

Mocha was in agreement, replying:

I just don't want to consume CBC — so why am I funding it? First of all, it's too expensive and it doesn't deliver what it promises.

