CBC deletes puff pieces on real-life boogeyman

Facebook/ Jennifer Lyndsay

The state broadcaster interviewed Adriaan Debakker, 27, known as the “Michael Myers of Calgary” for the mask he wears as he walks around the city's northeast dressed as the famous horror villain. He was convicted in 2017 of sex-related offences against two girls under 16.

The offences occurred between August 2015 and February 2016 in Calgary. Debakker is back in court on October 24 to answer to charges that he failed to register as a sex offender.

CBC deleted its glowing piece about Debakker published earlier in the month with no explanation after his past was revealed. CBC's dead links to their now memory-holed articles on Debakker can be found here and here.

Global News, which had previously published a similarly non-critical story on Debakker, updated the network's web copy to reflect the new information.

Debakker, in a statement to Global News, denied guilt despite his convictions.

“None of that is true. No one knew the full story. I did not do what they said I did,” he told Global News. Debakker served 10 months of a 36 months sentence.