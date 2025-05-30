CBC gets viral conservative creator banned — then brags about it

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant was joined by the anonymous content creator behind the YouTube channel Real Talk Politiks. The channel, which amassed over 70 million views and 300,000 subscribers, was a passion project and a secondary source of income for its creator—until the CBC ensured it was taken down.

The creator recalled being contacted by journalists from the CBC prior to his sudden deplatforming. They initially claimed they were writing a story on "successful Canadian content creators." However, their tone changed a month later when Real Talk Politiks was taken down overnight. The resulting article, published on May 23, bore the headline: "How we shut down one of Canada's biggest news content farms." The headline has since been altered to reduce the CBC's culpability, but the government-funded media corporation still takes credit for the inquiries that led to the channel's removal.

In the words of the creator, "I was just hosting a YouTube channel—a very successful one as well—just pointing out things that were wrong and highlighting how my values align more with being a conservative. I wanted to share my ideas with the world. I added original commentary to every single video, gave it my own touch, edited it, and [CBC] decided that that wasn't good enough, and decided to reach out to YouTube to try and get it taken down."

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

The creator firmly denied the CBC's main criticisms, which were that his content was formulaic and relied on "engagement farming."

"What I wanted to do was get more younger Canadians interested in the political discourse, just to make sure people were more engaged—because no one is watching the CBC," he said. "Over the election, none of my friends were interested in what was happening, and it was one of the most important elections of our life. And, I mean, well, we saw what happened."

"[The CBC] were saying that I was getting all of these views in Canada, but my channel was international... I was a Canadian entrepreneur selling a service, making money, paying taxes, and they decided to shut me down just because they didn't like my political views."