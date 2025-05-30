CBC gets viral conservative creator banned — then brags about it
'I was a Canadian entrepreneur selling a service, making money, paying taxes, and they decided to shut me down just because they didn't like my political views,' said the creator behind Real Talk Politiks.
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant was joined by the anonymous content creator behind the YouTube channel Real Talk Politiks. The channel, which amassed over 70 million views and 300,000 subscribers, was a passion project and a secondary source of income for its creator—until the CBC ensured it was taken down.
The creator recalled being contacted by journalists from the CBC prior to his sudden deplatforming. They initially claimed they were writing a story on "successful Canadian content creators." However, their tone changed a month later when Real Talk Politiks was taken down overnight. The resulting article, published on May 23, bore the headline: "How we shut down one of Canada's biggest news content farms." The headline has since been altered to reduce the CBC's culpability, but the government-funded media corporation still takes credit for the inquiries that led to the channel's removal.
In the words of the creator, "I was just hosting a YouTube channel—a very successful one as well—just pointing out things that were wrong and highlighting how my values align more with being a conservative. I wanted to share my ideas with the world. I added original commentary to every single video, gave it my own touch, edited it, and [CBC] decided that that wasn't good enough, and decided to reach out to YouTube to try and get it taken down."
The creator firmly denied the CBC's main criticisms, which were that his content was formulaic and relied on "engagement farming."
"What I wanted to do was get more younger Canadians interested in the political discourse, just to make sure people were more engaged—because no one is watching the CBC," he said. "Over the election, none of my friends were interested in what was happening, and it was one of the most important elections of our life. And, I mean, well, we saw what happened."
"[The CBC] were saying that I was getting all of these views in Canada, but my channel was international... I was a Canadian entrepreneur selling a service, making money, paying taxes, and they decided to shut me down just because they didn't like my political views."
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/
COMMENTS
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-05-30 15:51:23 -0400 FlagHe wasn’t a pedo, that’s why he didn’t get a pass.
-
Mike Phillips commented 2025-05-30 15:40:13 -0400What a travesty. The CBC should be embarrassed and ashamed of this type of censorship, but they’re celebrating. I was so angry listening to the podcast I wanted to leave a comment at CBC, but looking into their data collection policies to set up an account scared me off.
We’re lucky to have real journalists like the Rebel News team and Mr. X. At least, that is, until the CBC wants to quash meaningful discourse again.