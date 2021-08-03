CBC hiring “close protection security” for next two years
CBC/Radio Canada has posted a tender looking for “close protection security” in multiple regions across the country.
The online tender is set at a duration of two years and may be handed to a private contractor if the applicants don't meet the CBC's standards:
The objective of this RFSA is to qualify Suppliers with recent experience on an ad hoc basis, will assist CBC/Radio-Canada in handling its Close Protection Security. A maximum of three (3) firms by categories, by region, namely Quebec, Ontario, Eastern and Western Canada.
CBC/Radio-Canada wishes to pre-qualify suppliers from across the country who are able to meet its various security services. CBC/Radio-Canada reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to determine the number of pre-qualified suppliers.
CBC/Radio-Canada reserves the right to award a private contract to a supplier not pre-qualified through this RFSA, on a case-by-case basis according to immediate operational requirements.
You can view an archived version of the tender here.
