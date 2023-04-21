CBC hiring ESG consultants

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

A job posting on the Merx tenders website indicates CBC is turning its climate scolding on itself — for once.

CBC/Radio-Canada is seeking Proposals from the industry in response to its Request for Service Agreement (RFSA) for the provision of consultation services for the Administration of Environmental Sustainability, including Climate Mitigation, Energy, and Climate Resilience and Adaptation.

An Agreement resulting from this RFSA may potentially be for one (3) years with three (3) irrevocable option(s) to extend for one (1) year period.





Next week, I’m going to @GlblCtzn’s #GlobalCitizenNOW summit to address global challenges, promote women’s rights, and advance the Sustainable Development Goals – a path forward for Canada and the world that leaves no one behind. More here: https://t.co/LbQ9jb4hif — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 21, 2023

Rebel News discovered through access to information filings that Canada's state broadcaster, the recipient of 1.2 billion dollars in annual subsidies, had no net-zero scheme.

The green measurement scheme follows Rebel News’ reporting that CBC had no plan to get the network to net zero while publishing thousands of stories obsessing over the carbon expenditures of others.https://t.co/Ny75MW5HnP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 11, 2023

CBC is a wholly-owned Crown corporation of the Canadian government that aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Yeah, the Trudeau Government tells us they have a plan for net zero emissions for the year *2050*, but they can’t tell us how many vaccines will arrive in Canada next week!

🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/fEjrQdysjR — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) December 19, 2020

The federal government's push for a low-carbon future includes the prohibition of new fossil-fueled vehicles by 2035.

Canada to ban sale of new fuel-powered cars and light trucks from 2035: @calgaryherald



Complete and utter bullshit.



No such thing as a net zero vehicle. We use hydrocarbons through the process of building and operating all vehicles.



This is hypocrisy. https://t.co/dfLCsDj9ft — * W. Brett Wilson * (@WBrettWilson) June 30, 2021

Critics have called this goal an impossibility which will cause large-scale power grid failures related to a lack of electricity capacity and stranded commuters as EVs fail to perform in Canada's extreme weather conditions.