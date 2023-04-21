CBC hiring ESG consultants

Rebel News discovered through access to information filings that Canada's state broadcaster, the recipient of 1.2 billion dollars in annual subsidies, had no net-zero scheme.

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette
A job posting on the Merx tenders website indicates CBC is turning its climate scolding on itself — for once.

CBC/Radio-Canada is seeking Proposals from the industry in response to its Request for Service Agreement (RFSA) for the provision of consultation services for the Administration of Environmental Sustainability, including Climate Mitigation, Energy, and Climate Resilience and Adaptation.
An Agreement resulting from this RFSA may potentially be for one (3) years with three (3) irrevocable option(s) to extend for one (1) year period.

CBC is a wholly-owned Crown corporation of the Canadian government that aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The federal government's push for a low-carbon future includes the prohibition of new fossil-fueled vehicles by 2035.

Critics have called this goal an impossibility which will cause large-scale power grid failures related to a lack of electricity capacity and stranded commuters as EVs fail to perform in Canada's extreme weather conditions.

