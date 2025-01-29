CBC ombudsman slams network for bias in LGBTQ-Catholic dispute coverage

The CBC has been criticized for a “blatant lack of balance” in its reporting on a controversy involving Monique LaGrange, a Catholic school trustee in Red Deer, Alberta.

The network’s own ombudsman ruled yesterday that CBC’s coverage of the dispute failed to meet its journalistic standards, presenting a one-sided account that omitted key perspectives.

The controversy stems from a September 27, 2023 article about backlash against LaGrange where she was accused of authoring a Facebook post comparing LGBTQ rainbow flags in schools to Nazi propaganda.

Ombudsman calls bias in @CBCEdmonton coverage of dispute between Catholics and LGBTQ advocates: "It can only be described as one-sided." https://t.co/g63GX6xFBQ @ShaunPoulter @CBCOmbud pic.twitter.com/E0rgs2A5my — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 29, 2025

The complaint to the Ombudsman was filed by Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition. He wrote that the CBC piece was a "smear job of a 'news article,'” which did not note the wide scale community support LaGrange received:

"Why did Mr. Sousa not report that Trustee LaGrange has received 200 positive messages of support from the community and only 10 negative responses? Isn’t that newsworthy?

"Why did the CBC not report that her lawyer, James Kitchen, submitted 31 pages of emails sent to Monique, in her defense?"

CBC’s article only included voices condemning LaGrange, such as the school board chair, Alberta’s education minister, the Central Alberta Pride Society, and the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board formally censured LaGrange, removed her from all committees, and required her to undergo inclusivity training, claiming her post violated their code of conduct.

LaGrange, a client of The Democracy Fund (TDF), is appealing these sanctions, arguing they violate her Charter-protected right to free expression. Represented by lawyer James Kitchen, LaGrange is challenging the board’s decision, stating that she was simply expressing concerns over ideological indoctrination in schools.

UPDATE: Lawyers at The Democracy Fund will appeal Alberta Court decision on behalf of Monique LaGrange.



RED DEER: The Democracy Fund (TDF), together with lawyer James Kitchen, will appeal a recent Alberta Court decision involving school trustee Monique LaGrange. Mrs. LaGrange… pic.twitter.com/JCTsdbNebK — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) January 22, 2025

CBC Ombudsman Maxime Bertrand ruled that the coverage violated the network’s own Journalistic Standards And Practices, which require fairness and the inclusion of divergent viewpoints.

“Sources offered only criticism of LaGrange with no one from the opposing side to defend her,” Bertrand wrote, adding that “the blatant lack of balance could reasonably lead one to perceive some degree of bias.”

CBC Edmonton’s Director of Journalism Stephanie Coombs admitted the network failed in its reporting. “We could and should have determined what submissions had been made,” she said.

LaGrange’s appeal could set a precedent for elected officials facing sanctions over personal social media posts. Meanwhile, the ruling against CBC raises further concerns over the taxpayer-funded broadcaster’s pattern of biased coverage.