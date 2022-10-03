CBC refuses to divulge number of social media employees

On Friday's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid examined an order paper question directed at the CBC regarding how many employees they currently have working for them on social media.

Canada's national public broadcaster refused to give a clear answer to the question, instead writing in part, "The information requested is not readily available. To provide the information as requested, the Corporation would need to undertake a manual search."

As stated by Sheila, "When they were asked how many full-time employees were working at the CBC in their brainwashing, I mean social media departments, they couldn't answer that question. How does any grown-up accountable company not know how many full-time employees are working in a specific department?"

Sheila went on to say, "I think that's close to 668 separate social media accounts that CBC barfs into the ether every single day. Each one of the people managing those accounts is fully funded by you but you don't get to know how many people are doing that boring, obscene, brainwashing work."

