CBC refuses to testify on 'Islamophobia' despite 'bigoted' op-ed on elderly Caucasians

Despite the CBC breaching its ethics code in an article depicting elderly white conservatives as "bigots," the public broadcaster will not appear before an upcoming Senate hearing on 'Islamophobia.' They claim to do so would undermine their "journalistic independence."

A 2022 Ombudsman report unveiled the Crown corporation violated its ethics by slandering elderly Caucasians for their voting preferences, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

"Our journalists regularly report on issues like Islamophobia and must do so independently," wrote Shaun Poulter, executive director of government relations at the CBC, to the Senate human rights committee.

"They cannot risk being perceived as advocates or agents subject to a committee's scrutiny and recommendations."

While not mentioning the CBC Ombudsman's report from last August 8, Poulter writes, "I hope you can appreciate that senators questioning news leaders about their editorial decisions and practices undermines the journalistic independence guaranteed in the Broadcasting Act."

The Senate human rights committee is conducting hearings on Islamophobia and has asked CBC managers to testify.

To date, Canada's Senate human rights committee outspent all other committees combined last year with a detailed study of 'Islamophobia.'

Records show committee expenses totalled $155,146 last year, including $78,575 for hearings in Vancouver and Edmonton. Six senators, six staffers and three interpreters attended the Western meetings.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the panel spent another $77,571 on similar hearings in Mississauga and Québec City, pegging the total number of testimonies at 135, which included former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

"The whole time I was mayor, I was invited to innumerable conferences on the radicalization of young Muslim men," testified Nenshi last February 13.

"How do we stop the radicalization of young Muslim men? I would submit to this committee our problem in this country is not the radicalization of Muslim men."

"When do we start talking about the radicalization of white people in this country?" said Nenshi, who claimed "things got worse" when he became the first Muslim elected mayor of a major Canadian city.

According to a new study from the Angus Reid Institute, nearly 40% of Canadians hold an unfavourable view of Islam amid ongoing discussions across Canada about Islamophobia.

Amid continued controversy from the study, Poulter confirmed the CBC would not accommodate the request to appear before the Senate.

"The committee's work is important. It is the kind of work our journalists often report on for Canadians. That is their role. It would not be appropriate for our editorial leaders [also to participate] in the committee's work," he said.

On October 25, 2021, CBC News initially published an opinion-editorial incorrectly labelled as "First Person" storytelling by an Elections Canada poll worker, Zeahaa Rehman, who claimed numerical evidence of rising "xenophobic politics" by some conservative candidates.

"It was not okay to publish a headline that declared political parties and by inference their voters as 'hating' people," read the Ombudsman's report.

The article "was neither fair nor precise enough to be considered accurate" and breached the publication's Journalistic Standards And Practices Guide.

The opinion-editorial reads, "On Election Day, I greeted people who voted for parties that hate people like me. Elections provide numerical evidence of right-wing politics' rise, which should worry us all."

"On Election Day, I greeted incoming voters, determined if they were at the correct polling address and helped count votes after the polls closed. During the first hour of my shift, an elderly white woman came in with a walker… After she left, I couldn't help but wonder whether, despite our pleasant interaction, she was one of the people who hate people like me."

"It was jarring to realize that many of the people who had seemingly been nice to me throughout the day had chosen to vote for the Conservative Party," wrote Rehman.

"I am a visibly Muslim, South Asian woman and also well aware of the rising number of police-reported hate crimes throughout Canada, like the mass murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont. and the rhetoric that enables it."

"Declaring a politician to be hateful should be based on their policies and actions, not just the colour of their lawn signs," wrote the Ombudsman, who cited a CBC manager that acknowledged the article was "not up to our usual standards."

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the CBC had the original article up for nearly a month before management revised and corrected it. However, the public broadcaster gave no indication why the original article passed editorial checks.