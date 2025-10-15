CBC tables a ‘five-year plan’ — makes pivot to young people to save face

CBC/Radio-Canada aims to expand its audience by reaching Canadians who undervalue or don't consume its services, including youth and newcomers.

CBC/Radio-Canada's new five-year strategic plan, released Tuesday, aims to expand its audience beyond existing users to include children, youth, newcomers, and dissatisfied individuals. The broadcaster acknowledges it cannot "rely solely on existing users and fans as confirmation of its value to the public."

Media consumption is moving to digital platforms, with younger and new Canadian audiences less engaged with traditional media, as reported by the Canadian Press.

Canadian Digital Media Research Network (CDMRN) research indicates declining online engagement with the CBC, being replaced by conservative voices.

During the 2025 election, Juno Polls introduced a "neighbour poll" to their weekly surveys, revealing growing support for Conservatives among younger demographics.

The CBC's audience share has fallen 72% since 2018, from 7.6% to 2.1%. Sask Today details the ongoing struggle for relevance.

The state broadcaster aims for a "fast pivot" to counter declining viewership. They plan to diversify content creators, influencers, and third-party platforms (YouTube, TikTok) to broaden viewpoints, boost digital contributions, and reach younger and new audiences.

CTV, Global News, CBC, Post Millennial, and Rebel News account for nearly 65% of online engagement among the top five Canadian news outlets, with CTV leading at 25% and Rebel News at almost 7%.

Rising polarization facilitated declining trust in media and public institutions, the plan states, exacerbated by so-called AI-weaponized disinformation.

The CDMRN notes "misinformation-producing websites receive significant attention" but doesn't define misinformation or give examples. Nearly half (45.9%) of Canadians worry about it.

While generative AI boosts efficiency, it also increases misinformation risks.

Canadian Heritage spent $68,640 to research CBC journalists' feelings about "hurtful remarks" from conservative politicians and rival media. These remarks most frequently accused the CBC of political bias (56%), incompetence (54%), and unethical behavior (46%).

A May 2024 report on the Canadian information ecosystem found less than one-third of Canadians trust big tech or politicians. While journalists and media are more trusted, nearly half of Canadians still have little to no trust in them.

Pierre Poilievre reiterates his promise to halt taxpayer funding to the CBC:



"We're going to defund the CBC and let Canadians enjoy it as a non-profit, self-funded organization," he says. pic.twitter.com/endykHlT9X — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 15, 2025

The Liberals pledged that the CBC would counter misinformation, a task also involving new digital tools shared with other media, while the Conservatives aimed to de-fund the broadcaster.

Pierre Poilievre reiterated his commitment to defund the CBC, stating his position "hasn't changed" on April 15.

Prime Minister Mark Carney countered during the election campaign, promising an initial $150 million increase in annual funding and to make its federal funding statutory, making it harder for future governments to eliminate.

The Department of Canadian Heritage is withholding a memo on additional funding until after the next federal budget. This follows an existing $1.4 billion annual subsidy.