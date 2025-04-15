Poilievre walks back timeline for defunding the CBC

Defunding the CBC was a core policy for Poilievre since he became Conservative leader in 2022. He often vowed to defund the English service, drawing cheers at rallies.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   April 15, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

4kclips - stock.adobe.com (left)

Pierre Poilievre has no timeline to defund the CBC, despite promising to do it quickly back in December. He didn't commit to a timeline when questioned by the National Post on Tuesday.

“I don’t have a time frame, but we’ve already said, I’ve already made my position clear on that, and it hasn’t changed: We’re going to defund the CBC,” Poilievre told reporters.

Polls showed the Conservatives with a significant lead over the Liberals just a few months ago. Now, the Liberals are ahead by 6 points, reveals a Postmedia-Leger poll.

Poilievre told the Toronto Sun in December that he would quickly defund the CBC, which receives $1.4 billion annually, after taking power. “I’m going to defund the CBC. That’s my commitment,” he said at the time.

He also detailed plans for the CBC's English service under a Conservative government, stating that it would become a non-profit, self-funded organization.

Poilievre also reiterated his commitment to maintaining funding for Radio-Canada, the French service. It's unclear how the broadcaster's services would change under a Conservative government, but legislative changes would be required.

Defunding the CBC has been a core policy for Poilievre since he became the Conservative leader in 2022. He often vowed to defund the English service, drawing cheers at his typically packed rallies.

Carney took offence to any CBC budget cut, calling it an attack on Canada’s identity. If re-elected, his government will protect and strengthen the institution.

Carney, unlike Poilievre, plans to double CBC/Radio-Canada's funding and allow it to keep running ads. “Canadians rely on CBC,” he said. “... public broadcasting is crucial as a vital source of information to help people to stay safe.” 

It followed a promise of more to come, “in line with the average funding of other national public broadcasters over time.” 

“By strengthening our public broadcaster, we are protecting our identity and our culture and helping it to shine around the world,” he told supporters on April 3. CBC funding, like all federal spending, already requires parliamentary approval.

The Liberal leader has called the broadcaster “the most important of Canadian institutions.” 

The Commons heritage committee last December 15 recommended more funding for CBC, with support from Liberal, Bloc Québécois and New Democrat MPs. 

Conservatives disagreed and said the broadcaster should be defunded. “Canadian taxpayer dollars are being abused,” it said in a Dissenting Report.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, a heritage committee member, called the broadcaster a disgrace. “The CBC cut hundreds of jobs while awarding lavish bonuses,” he told the Commons at the time.

CBC managers took $14.9 million in bonuses while cutting 346 jobs, causing outrage and fueling the "defund the CBC" movement. They later asked for an additional $500 million on February 20, while then-Heritage Minister St-Onge proposed a $2.5 billion total.

A CBC spokesperson said they would not comment on its future during the election period. Editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon acknowledged the inherent conflict in covering its public funding.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.