Poilievre walks back timeline for defunding the CBC

Pierre Poilievre has no timeline to defund the CBC, despite promising to do it quickly back in December. He didn't commit to a timeline when questioned by the National Post on Tuesday.

“I don’t have a time frame, but we’ve already said, I’ve already made my position clear on that, and it hasn’t changed: We’re going to defund the CBC,” Poilievre told reporters.

Polls showed the Conservatives with a significant lead over the Liberals just a few months ago. Now, the Liberals are ahead by 6 points, reveals a Postmedia-Leger poll.

Pierre Poilievre reiterates his promise to halt taxpayer funding to the CBC:



"We're going to defund the CBC and let Canadians enjoy it as a non-profit, self-funded organization," he says. pic.twitter.com/endykHlT9X — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 15, 2025

Poilievre told the Toronto Sun in December that he would quickly defund the CBC, which receives $1.4 billion annually, after taking power. “I’m going to defund the CBC. That’s my commitment,” he said at the time.

He also detailed plans for the CBC's English service under a Conservative government, stating that it would become a non-profit, self-funded organization.

Poilievre also reiterated his commitment to maintaining funding for Radio-Canada, the French service. It's unclear how the broadcaster's services would change under a Conservative government, but legislative changes would be required.

Carney defends the Liberals spending over $1 billion per year on CBC/Radio-Canada, suggesting the state broadcaster is a "crucial" source of information and helps grow our entertainment industry that otherwise might be "buried" by "American content" online. pic.twitter.com/7GJHr5HkGa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 4, 2025

Defunding the CBC has been a core policy for Poilievre since he became the Conservative leader in 2022. He often vowed to defund the English service, drawing cheers at his typically packed rallies.

Carney took offence to any CBC budget cut, calling it an attack on Canada’s identity. If re-elected, his government will protect and strengthen the institution.

Carney, unlike Poilievre, plans to double CBC/Radio-Canada's funding and allow it to keep running ads. “Canadians rely on CBC,” he said. “... public broadcasting is crucial as a vital source of information to help people to stay safe.”

It followed a promise of more to come, “in line with the average funding of other national public broadcasters over time.”

“By strengthening our public broadcaster, we are protecting our identity and our culture and helping it to shine around the world,” he told supporters on April 3. CBC funding, like all federal spending, already requires parliamentary approval.

The Liberal leader has called the broadcaster “the most important of Canadian institutions.”

The Information Commissioner of Canada just sided with Rebel News and smacked CBC down—hard—over their absolutely bogus excuses for hiding information from the public.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/i3vC7uSRUv — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 13, 2025

The Commons heritage committee last December 15 recommended more funding for CBC, with support from Liberal, Bloc Québécois and New Democrat MPs.

Conservatives disagreed and said the broadcaster should be defunded. “Canadian taxpayer dollars are being abused,” it said in a Dissenting Report.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, a heritage committee member, called the broadcaster a disgrace. “The CBC cut hundreds of jobs while awarding lavish bonuses,” he told the Commons at the time.

CBC managers took $14.9 million in bonuses while cutting 346 jobs, causing outrage and fueling the "defund the CBC" movement. They later asked for an additional $500 million on February 20, while then-Heritage Minister St-Onge proposed a $2.5 billion total.

A CBC spokesperson said they would not comment on its future during the election period. Editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon acknowledged the inherent conflict in covering its public funding.