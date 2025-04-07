CBC won’t comment on Liberal pledge to boost funding

CBC News will self-censor until April 28 on taxpayer funding for the state broadcaster, reported Blacklock’s. Prime Minister Mark Carney promised millions more should the Liberals be re-elected for a fourth term.

“During the election period we do not have any comment on the parties’ positions on CBC,” said Eric Wright, spokesperson for the network.

CBC News editor in chief Brodie Fenlon acknowledged the inherent conflict in covering its public funding. “There is an obvious challenge and inherent conflict of interest in covering ourselves and our public funding,” he wrote in a separate statement.

During a campaign visit to Montreal, Carney pledged to boost funding by an initial $150 million, despite CBC receiving a record $1.4 billion last year.

“We will give it the resources it needs to fulfil its renewed mission and ensure that its future is guided by all Canadians and not subject to the whims of a small group of people led by ideology,” Carney told supporters April 3.

“Our plan will safeguard a reliable Canadian public square in a sea of misinformation and disinformation, so we can stay informed and tell our own stories in our own languages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre clarified his plan for the state broadcaster would not affect Radio-Canada, its French-language services.

“We can’t go on spending money we don’t have on things we don’t need, or our people are going to end up with even more brutal inflation,” he said. “That’s the choice in this election.”

Carney rejected Poilievre’s plan, accusing his Conservative counterpart of mirroring Trump’s attacks on institutions. “You can’t split this, baby. His attack on CBC is an attack directly on Radio-Canada, and it is an attack on our Canadian identity.”

“Canadians rely on CBC,” continued Carney. “... public broadcasting is crucial as a vital source of information to help people to stay safe.” It followed a promise of more to come, “in line with the average funding of other national public broadcasters over time.”

CBC management asked for an additional $500 million on February 20, while then Heritage Minister St-Onge proposed $2.5 billion total.

Carney took offence to any CBC budget cut, calling it an attack on Canada’s identity. If re-elected, his government will protect and strengthen the institution.

“By strengthening our public broadcaster we are protecting our identity and our culture and helping it to shine around the world,” he continued. CBC funding, like all federal spending, already requires parliamentary approval.

The Liberal leader called the CBC “the most important of Canadian institutions.”

The Commons heritage committee last December 15 recommended more funding for CBC, with support from Liberal, Bloc Québécois and New Democrat MPs.

Conservatives disagreed and said the broadcaster should be defunded. “Canadian taxpayer dollars are being abused,” it said in a Dissenting Report.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, a heritage committee member, called the broadcaster a disgrace. “The CBC cut hundreds of jobs while awarding lavish bonuses,” he told the Commons at the time.

CBC managers took $14.9 million in bonuses while cutting 346 jobs, causing outrage and fueling the "defund the CBC" movement.