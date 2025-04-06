Liberals vow $150M boost to CBC/Radio-Canada

Liberal leader Mark Carney pledged to increase CBC/Radio-Canada's funding and enshrine its funding structure in law.

During a campaign visit to Montreal, he pledged to boost CBC/Radio-Canada’s funding by an initial $150 million. It received a record $1.4 billion last year.

“We will give it the resources it needs to fulfil its renewed mission and ensure that its future is guided by all Canadians and not subject to the whims of a small group of people led by ideology,” Carney said.

“Our plan will safeguard a reliable Canadian public square in a sea of misinformation and disinformation, so we can stay informed and tell our own stories in our own languages.”

Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre stated that his plan for the state broadcaster will not affect Radio-Canada, its French-language services.

“We can’t go on spending money we don’t have on things we don’t need, or our people are going to end up with even more brutal inflation,” Poilievre said. “I will be cutting waste, bureaucracy, consultants, foreign aid and other unnecessary expenses to reduce taxes, debt and inflation. That’s the choice in this election.”

Carney rejected Poilievre’s plan to preserve only the broadcaster’s French-language operations.

He accused Poilievre of mirroring Trump's attacks on institutions like CBC/Radio-Canada, instead of defending Canada against foreign interference.

“You can’t split this, baby. His attack on CBC is an attack directly on Radio-Canada, and it is an attack on our Canadian identity.”