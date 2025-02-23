Trudeau's 'illegitimate' gov't wants to bolster CBC funding with no mandate

The illegitimate Trudeau government is promising billions more to its friends at the state broadcaster. "I say illegitimate because it has no mandate because it's hiding from a non-confidence vote," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant.

To the chagrin of taxpayers, Trudeau's cabinet believes the CBC deserves more handouts for parroting left-wing drivel from Ottawa. "CBC doesn't deserve more money from taxpayers," says Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

In a prior statement from the organization, they made clear that doubling the broadcaster's mandate was "outrageous." Made worse by tying future funding to legislation instead of statutory appropriations. "They're ducking accountability," Terrazzano said.

"The average funding for public broadcasters in G7 countries is $62 per person, per year,” Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge told reporters on Thursday. Canada currently funds the CBC $1.4 billion annually, or $33 per person per year. "We need to aim closer to the middle ground, which is $62 per year per person," she said.

Are the Liberals trying to stop Poilievre from defunding CBC? Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says the state broadcaster is necessary during emergencies.



"I'm proposing that we anchor that new role directly in the legislation," she explains. pic.twitter.com/sYe7o7wV8u — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2025

Fortunately, the minister announced she would not be seeking another term in office, marking yet another key Trudeau ally to jump ship.

"CBC does not belong to the Liberals," says Terrazzano. "It does not belong to the Conservatives, and it does not belong to any other political parties," he clarified.

To put things into perspective, a $2.4 billion handout would cover the annual grocery bill for 150,000 Canadian families.

This funding ask is not about journalism; it's about pushing government propaganda, at our expense, without any accountability.