CBS execs ban use of 'transgender' label in Nashville shooter coverage

CBS News executives have prohibited their staff from using the term "transgender" when reporting on the Nashville shooter, Audrey Hale, who police have identified as transgender, leaving many journalists puzzled and frustrated.

Despite Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirming that Audrey Hale was transgender and suggesting that it may be relevant to the case, CBS News executives issued a memo stating that the shooter's gender identity has not been confirmed by the network and should not be mentioned, the New York Post reported.

This directive has left many journalists perplexed and questioning the network's commitment to accurate reporting.

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, the executive vice president of newsgathering, and Claudia Milne, the senior vice president of standards and practices, spent 15 minutes discussing the directive on a Tuesday morning editorial call according to the publication.

The call left the network's approximately 150 staffers in an awkward silence, as many felt that withholding crucial information was not in line with journalistic ethics.

Rival networks such as NBC News, ABC News, CNN, and the New York Times have all reported on Hale's transgender identity, using he/him pronouns and the name Aiden.

CBS News executives' refusal to cover that aspect of the investigation is even more baffling. It is unclear why the network has chosen to deviate from the reporting of their competitors and avoid mentioning Hale's gender identity.

CBS News staff now face the challenge of navigating the issue during the news-gathering process, as details surrounding Hale's manifesto, "struggles," and "emotional" issues may soon be revealed.

Some insiders have expressed concerns that the network may be intentionally censoring the reporting due to their own "liberal bias," which is a disservice to the audience who expects a comprehensive understanding of the case.

This censorship has left journalists wondering if the network is more concerned with preserving a certain image than accurately reporting the news.