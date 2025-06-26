CBSA probing whether dozens of senior Iranian officials illegally allowed into Canada

On Wednesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to a report that shows the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is currently investigating or "taking enforcement action" against 66 suspected senior Iranian officials in Canada.

As reported by the Globe and Mail, the CBSA has already identified 20 individuals believed to be senior Iranian government officials who should not have been permitted entry into Canada. Last year, the federal government extended a ban on senior Iranian officials entering Canada to include anyone who has served in a senior role in Iran's government since 2003.

A 2023 Global News report identified approximately 700 associates of the Iranian regime living in Canada, with many of them threating dissidents who speak out against the Islamic regime.

Despite the purported security threats posed by senior Iranian officials living in Canada, a representative from the CBSA touted the agency's response to the new reporting.

“Our strong response to suspected senior officials in the Iranian regime remains in place and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) continues to take action to stop them from seeking or finding safe haven in Canada,” wrote Rebecca Purdy in a statement to the Globe and Mail.

Questions surrounding Iranian regime officials in Canada have intensified following Israel's conflict with the Islamic regime and the increasing likelihood of additional regime leaders attempting to flee to Canada. The federal government's lax immigration policies have reportedly caused Iranian leaders to view Canada as a 'safe haven' for them to flee to with their families.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand recently stated that she is concerned Iran could activate terror cells in Canada following U.S. airstrikes on three of the regime's nuclear facilities.