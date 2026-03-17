CBSA warns of 'dangerous' consequences for public photography

A staffer at the Canada Border Services Agency took to social media to warn of the dangers taking and posting a public photo of someone could cause late last week ahead of a rally supporting the Iranian regime in Toronto.

Responding to a post inquiring about whether Canada was allowing members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to enter the country, the official CBSA account wrote: “Taking photos of people in public and falsely claiming they are someone else is dangerous & can lead to severe legal and personal consequences” before directing the public to its tips line.

Taking photos of people in public and falsely claiming they are someone else is dangerous & can lead to severe legal and personal consequences. If you have concerns about border activities, you should contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 / https://t.co/7i9geMuoBD — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) March 16, 2026

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the strange warning about “dangerous” and “severe” consequences for photographing someone in public.

The CBSA was “insinuating” that the poster's description of the individual “was not accurate,” Lise said.

“What we do know is they let a guy, an IRGC-linked guy into the country, and he was leading the Al Quds Day march in Toronto,” Sheila said.

However, “taking photos of people in public is not illegal, CBSA,” stated Sheila.

“This feels very much like they're running defence when regular Canadians have real concerns about who's coming into the country at this precarious moment in history,” replied Lise.