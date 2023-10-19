Reactions: Censored health experts speak out at conference

On October 7 and 8, conferences featuring numerous health experts, including Professor Didier Raoult, took place in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec. Visiting Quebec to promote his autobiography, the infectious disease specialist and microbiologist garnered significant attention during the pandemic.

He shared his research on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments for Covid-19. He was labelled a charlatan, even though this same man had received the prestigious Inserm Grand Prize in 2010, one of the highest honours in France.

Several hundred people gathered to attend these two conferences, which also included Patrick Provost, Bernard Massie, André Bercoff, and Idriss Aberkane as panelists. Given that most of the panelists were heavily criticized during the pandemic, participants emphasized the importance of attending to gain different perspectives.

"At the same time, it's a citizen's duty to acquire more factual information. To then be able to share it, awaken certain people. Simply to show that there are other aspects to consider. I do it without pretension for the truth. I share my experience, and it's even better if it can help people ask questions. And what I often lament is that we no longer have the right to simply ask questions," said one of the attendees.

Another man shared his experience, saying, "It's been 3 years; I'm a father and a grandfather. And for 3 years, I've seen my grandchildren struggle with wearing masks for 5 days a week, including during physical education classes." He added, "I'm here today to confirm that what I understood, I understood right from the beginning."

A woman in the audience mentioned how much she appreciated Professor Raoult, stating, "First, Didier Raoult, an extraordinary man who really spoke out. And he wasn't heard; it's something spectacular. I really wanted to come and hear what he had to say, to encourage and, above all, to meet this group of people."

