Censorship battle takes over Chrystia Freeland's edited Erin O'Toole video

Justin Trudeau's second in command, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, recently posted a video to Twitter that featured edited comments made by Conservative leader Erin O'Toole regarding healthcare in Canada.

The clearly cut-together video was then labelled “manipulated media” by Twitter. Now, a battle of censorship is brewing between Twitter, the Liberals and the Conservatives.

Joining last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show was Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about this triple threat censorship match.

Giving her opinion on the situation, Sheila felt there was no winner:

This is really gross, there's three censors involved fighting over who gets to censor each other. We've got Twitter involved, marking Chrystia Freeland's altered video as what it is, an altered video. We've got the Liberals who want to censor everybody. And now, the Conservatives wanting to censor the Liberals. A smart tactic would have been turning this into a campaign ad about how you just can't trust the Liberals, showing the edited version and the unedited version. But, you know, Erin O'Toole, whom we are supposed to assume will protect us from Justin Trudeau's censorship is demanding a form of censorship of his own against his political enemies. Everybody's as bad as each other here.

