On October 7 and 8, conferences featuring numerous health experts, including Professor Didier Raoult, took place in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

Professor Raoult, a renowned infectious disease specialist and microbiologist, directed the IHU Mediterranean Infection in Marseille for many years. He faced significant censorship and public criticism for mentioning the results of his research on the treatment of Covid-19 with hydroxychloroquine. Among the other panelists were Bernard Massie, Patrick Provost, Idriss Aberkane, and André Bercoff.

In this report, Mr. André Bercoff and Idriss Aberkane discuss censorship, journalism in 2023, the situation in Canada, and gender theory. Mr. Bercoff, who has extensive experience as a journalist and writer, was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and resides in France. Throughout his long career, Bercoff has written for several major French newspapers and magazines, including Le Figaro, Le Point, and L'Express. He shared his thoughts on government censorship and the journalistic mission.

The topic of gender theory in children was also addressed, as Mr. Bercoff holds a strong opinion on the matter. As for Idriss Aberkane, he holds a bachelor's degree in science and pursued further studies at the University of Paris-Sud in life sciences. Currently, Idriss Aberkane produces several videos on YouTube, but throughout his life, he has contributed articles to magazines such as Le Point and HuffPost.

Mr. Aberkane expressed his concerns about the events during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and how the participants were treated by the authorities. He also mentioned the ovation given to an officer of the Waffen SS in the Parliament of Ottawa during Volodymyr Zelensky's visit.