'Identity Based Census' asks elementary students their gender identity and sexual orientation

Evidently, October 3–7 is census week for Ontario school boards. The Ministry of Education has mandated school boards in Ontario collect and analyze voluntary demographic and perceptual data about students.

Following links from Rainbow Schools — the largest public school board in Northern Ontario — the board has invited parents/guardians of students in kindergarten to Grade 8 and students in Grades 9 to 12 to complete an identity-based census.

“The aim of this data collection is to enable school and system leaders to address barriers to student success in keeping with Ontario’s Education Equity Action Plan,” the census reads.

If this topic wasn’t already confusing enough, parents can evidently “scroll over words you may not understand to access a definition.”

Apparently, “questions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation are grade-level appropriate, consistent with the Ontario curriculum, Health and Physical Education (2019). Kindergarten to Grade 3 students will not be asked about sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Phew.

The gender identity and sexual orientation data are only collected for children in Grades 4 to 8. That’s nine- to 12-year-olds, respectively. The website notes that secondary school students, those in Grade 9 to 12, will fill out the Census online in class.

Under the frequently asked questions, it asks if parents or guardians will have access to the responses submitted by secondary students — to which the answer is no. “This information will be confidential. Parents/guardians will have access to the overall reports that will be generated with aggregate data from all students. These reports will be posted on the Board website, when available,” the document explains.

The questionnaire confirms that the census aligns with Ontario’s Anti-Racism Data Standards and was the subject of extensive consultations.

The first few pages are pretty mundane — questions about first languages spoken, Indigenous identity, ethnicity and cultural origin, racial identity, religious or spiritual affiliation, etc.

On page six, it gets more intimate and, arguably, inappropriate by asking students to disclose their gender identity.

It reads:

In Rainbow Schools, we value the gender diversity of our students. Gender identity refers to a person’s sense or feeling of being a male or female, both, neither or anywhere on the gender spectrum, which may not be the same as the person’s sex assigned at birth. It is different from and does not determine a person’s sexual orientation. What is your\your child’s gender identity? Responses - Please select all that apply.

So apparently you could be one, none or all of the above!

Please specify:

Female

Gender Fluid

Gender Nonconforming

Male

Non-Binary

Questioning

Transgender female

Transgender male

Two-Spirit

Not sure

I do not understand this question

I prefer not to answer

Gender identity(ies) not listed above (please specify)

Next up is sexual orientation. Apparently nine-year-old children who aren’t sexually active should have a grasp on, and be able to divulge, their sexual preferences:

In Rainbow Schools, we value the sexual diversity of our students. Sexual orientation refers to a person’s sense of sexual attraction to people of the same or different sex. What is your/your child’s sexual orientation? Responses - Please select all that apply

Straight/heterosexual

Lesbian

Gay

Bisexual

Two-Spirit

Queer Questioning

Asexual

Pansexual

Not Sure

I do not understand this question

I prefer not to answer

Sexual orientation not listed above (please specify):

Then it gets back to the usual questions about if the child identifies as a person with a disability, asking if they were born in Canada, or on Turtle Island. It continues on to ask personal questions about the parents on page nine. It asks about their relationship to the child, the parents' level of education, their employment status and occupation.

All of this for “data that will be used to capture information for groups of students in aggregate form.”

When school boards cower to the terms of equity and inclusion to the point where they vigorously defend a high school shop teacher wearing fetish gear in front of impressionable young boys under the guise of transgender rights, questionnaires like this seem unsurprising.

It’s ripe for the ideological theories of far-left radicals to be imposed on young, vulnerable children which begs the question: should students in Grades 4–8 know what their gender identity or sexual orientation is, let alone be asked to divulge it in a school survey? Is a nine-year-old child that has a grasp on their sexual diversity one that should be monitored for grooming and/or abuse?