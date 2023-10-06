Centuries-old Roman statues destroyed by US tourist at the Israel Museum

Eli Escusido, head of Israel Antiquities Authority said:

One statue is a marble depiction of the goddess Athena that was found in excavations at Beit She'an in the 1960s.

The second was of the mythological creature Griffin, who was the symbol of divinity in the Roman pagan era and found in the Negev.

This is a shocking case of destruction of cultural heritage. We view with great concern the fact that religious extremists take such action.