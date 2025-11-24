CFIA under fire: Protests erupt across Canada after senseless ostrich slaughter

Hundreds of farming rights supporters took to the streets in B.C. on Saturday in a powerful protest stretching from Hope to Vancouver.

The convoy-style demonstration — which included speeches by local activists and One B.C. party candidate James Davison — was fuelled by outrage over the recent slaughter of over 300 healthy ostriches in Edgewood, B.C. The ostriches had caught the avian flu 12 months prior to being massacred.

Wow. Honestly, I'm impressed that the movement has this kind of staying power. Incredible.



Kudos to Drea who was on this story from the very beginning and has really helped bring international attention to the case.https://t.co/Z3AbWMCGeE https://t.co/1cYqhJM6fP — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 22, 2025

The chilling event, which occurred two weeks ago, has sparked widespread condemnation from animal protection advocates, culling experts, and even prominent podcasters in the U.S. People have been shocked to learn that even though the Trump administration extended an offer to work with Canada on saving the birds, so that the viral therapeutic research their egg antibodies were a part of could potentially help fight the avian flu, it fell on deaf ears.

The protest, echoing the Freedom Convoy style of resistance, was part of a growing movement of pro-farming demonstrations across Canada. Rebel News was on the ground to cover the demonstrations in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.

OSTRICH FARM PROTEST:



In Vancouver, two attendees wore costumes symbolizing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s choice to slaughter 300 healthy ostriches in Edgewood, BC.



More at: https://t.co/LkpL05Vu2I pic.twitter.com/yhwnCKZGii — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 23, 2025

Many chose to speak out against what they see as a bureaucratic overstep by the CFIA, a powerful government agency that, according to protesters, holds the authority to destroy livelihoods and wipe out entire industries with little accountability.

The protesters argue that the CFIA’s actions in Edgewood were not only excessive, but devastating to farming freedoms as a whole, and a scary warning to what could soon come to a farm near you.