CFIA under fire: Protests erupt across Canada after senseless ostrich slaughter

A convoy from Hope, B.C. to Vancouver joined called for an end to the CFIA’s draconian “stamping out” policy that slayed healthy farm animals.

Drea Humphrey
  |   November 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Hundreds of farming rights supporters took to the streets in B.C. on Saturday in a powerful protest stretching from Hope to Vancouver.

The convoy-style demonstration — which included speeches by local activists and One B.C. party candidate James Davison was fuelled by outrage over the recent slaughter of over 300 healthy ostriches in Edgewood, B.C. The ostriches had caught the avian flu 12 months prior to being massacred.

The chilling event, which occurred two weeks ago, has sparked widespread condemnation from animal protection advocates, culling experts, and even prominent podcasters in the U.S. People have been shocked to learn that even though the Trump administration extended an offer to work with Canada on saving the birds, so that the viral therapeutic research their egg antibodies were a part of could potentially help fight the avian flu, it fell on deaf ears.

The protest, echoing the Freedom Convoy style of resistance, was part of a growing movement of pro-farming demonstrations across Canada. Rebel News was on the ground to cover the demonstrations in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.

Many chose to speak out against what they see as a bureaucratic overstep by the CFIA, a powerful government agency that, according to protesters, holds the authority to destroy livelihoods and wipe out entire industries with little accountability.

The protesters argue that the CFIA’s actions in Edgewood were not only excessive, but devastating to farming freedoms as a whole, and a scary warning to what could soon come to a farm near you.

Help Rebel News continue its reporting on the Ostrich massacre!

For months, our team has been on the ground at Universal Ostrich Farms, documenting every step of this tragedy — from the first ominous signs of federal overreach to the night nearly a thousand shots rang out, leaving a field of hundreds of dead ostriches and a family shattered.

Our journalists confronted the RCMP, pressed CFIA officials, launched drones to reveal the truth, and refused to be intimidated or silenced.

But holding powerful institutions to account takes resources: travel, security, legal access, and the manpower of an around-the-clock reporting team.

If you believe in independent journalism that asks the tough questions the establishment won’t touch, please chip in to help us keep digging.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-24 19:10:06 -0500
    I wish I could have been there. My friends are too frightened to drive me into the big bad city. Neither do they see the need to protest against confiscation of OUR property rights.