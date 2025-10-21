CFIA’s ‘mutant virus’ claim about B.C. ostrich farm doesn’t add up, scientist says

Dr. Steven Pelech, UBC professor and Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation President, joins Rebel News to dispute a CFIA claim in their Universal Ostrich Farms standoff.

Despite months of pressure to test the farm's healthy, avian flu-recovered ostriches, CFIA's deputy chief veterinarian, Dr. Cathy Furness, claimed a review revealed the birds had a highly virulent, "enhanced pathogenicity" mutant strain of avian flu.

This apparently uniquely Canadian mutation necessitates ostrich disposal, stated Dr. Furness, due to severe animal and human health risks.

Rebel News offers a scientific counter-perspective to the mainstream media's sensational claims.

Dr. Pelech explains why the "mutant virus" claim is scientifically unlikely and why the avian flu diagnosis in ostriches, based on over-cycled PCR tests, is inherently flawed. He argues that the initial positive test results came from PCR tests performed on decomposing birds, which can detect fragmented genetic material but not necessarily live, infectious virus.

He further questions the CFIA’s claim that a highly virulent strain was present on the farm, pointing out the lack of transparent data and the absence of pathogenicity testing on samples directly from the ostriches. Pelech contends that the virus strain appears to be of low pathogenicity, given that 85% of infected birds survived, and criticizes the policy of mass culling without testing the remaining live, asymptomatic animals.

Despite scientific evidence to the contrary, the CFIA insists on culling every bird. They maintain the flock and land seizure, but the cull is paused.

The farmers argue the order is inhumane, economically and scientifically unjustified, as the birds have been healthy and asymptomatic for over 270 days, and were previously farmed for antibody therapeutics research. Dr. Pelech also highlights the broader scientific value of the ostriches and their antibody-rich eggs, emphasizing that wild birds (not ostrich farms) are the primary vector for avian flu transmission.

Ultimately, the farm awaits the Supreme Court of Canada to decide if the farm's challenge of the cull order will proceed, or if the agency will get away with murder.