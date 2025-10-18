Farmer reacts as CBC propaganda against ostrich farm hits new low

Suppose the government's plan to cull hundreds of healthy ostriches located in Edgewood, B.C., is upheld by the Supreme Court, despite the flock having been recovered from avian flu for over 280 days. In that case, they're going to need the public to think that’s acceptable on some level, right?

Cue Canada’s state media!

In a disturbing display of propaganda, CBC’s 22 Minutes recently aired a Beijing-style comedy skit mocking Universal Ostrich Farms, which is currently in a standoff with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The CFIA has seized their herd and land while the court deliberates on whether or not the farmers should be granted leave to appeal the lower courts' decision to uphold the senseless cull.

Despite the flock showing no signs of illness for over nine months, and with mounting public and international support for the farm, the CBC’s segment leaned into a new wave of reports loaded with malicious framing and red herrings. They falsely implied the birds are still sick and even suggested one ostrich recently died from the flu.

In reality, the ostrich hen, named Spirit, died while in CFIA custody, not from illness but from apparent neglect after the bird was injured from being spooked when the Agency and RCMP descended on the farm.

Drea Humphrey of Rebel News sat down with farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney to discuss the skit and other hit pieces against the farm that cause a distraction from what’s truly at stake: food security, property rights, scientific freedom, and the independence of farms exploring non-vaccine viral antibody research.