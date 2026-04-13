What Really Happened in Canada’s Ostrich Slaughter? | Trailer

What really happened in Edgewood, British Columbia?

On November 6, 2025, hundreds of ostriches were shot and killed on a rural Canadian farm by order of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, in the name of protecting the public from avian flu.

Except..

They were not food. They were never tested. They were, according to their farmers, beacons of hope whose antibody-rich eggs held the scientific potential to prevent future mass culls in the farming industry.

So, who was right? The farmers or the state? Did Canada lose far more than birds on the night of the cull?

Today, we’re releasing the first trailer for Rebel News’ upcoming documentary investigating those questions: Culling The Cure: The Aftermath of Canada’s Ostrich Slaughter.

Over the past several months, I, along with co-producer Sydney Fizzard, have travelled back to Edgewood, across Canada, and into the United States to track down the answers Canadians deserve about the $7 million cull of research ostriches and the system that backed it.

We’ve documented farmers’ plights, spoken with experts, and followed the evidence wherever it leads. And now, we need your help to bring this investigative film across the finish line.

Click here to help us finish this film.

This film will bring Canadians a side of the story that state broadcasters wouldn’t dare to tell, and we plan to launch it in a big way for all to see in the near future.

Stay tuned.