What Really Happened in Canada’s Ostrich Slaughter? | Trailer
Rebel News releases the first look at 'Culling The Cure,' an upcoming documentary investigating the controversial cull of research ostriches in Edgewood, B.C.
What really happened in Edgewood, British Columbia?
On November 6, 2025, hundreds of ostriches were shot and killed on a rural Canadian farm by order of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, in the name of protecting the public from avian flu.
Except..
They were not food. They were never tested. They were, according to their farmers, beacons of hope whose antibody-rich eggs held the scientific potential to prevent future mass culls in the farming industry.
So, who was right? The farmers or the state? Did Canada lose far more than birds on the night of the cull?
Today, we’re releasing the first trailer for Rebel News’ upcoming documentary investigating those questions: Culling The Cure: The Aftermath of Canada’s Ostrich Slaughter.
Over the past several months, I, along with co-producer Sydney Fizzard, have travelled back to Edgewood, across Canada, and into the United States to track down the answers Canadians deserve about the $7 million cull of research ostriches and the system that backed it.
We’ve documented farmers’ plights, spoken with experts, and followed the evidence wherever it leads. And now, we need your help to bring this investigative film across the finish line.
Click here to help us finish this film.
This film will bring Canadians a side of the story that state broadcasters wouldn’t dare to tell, and we plan to launch it in a big way for all to see in the near future.
Stay tuned.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
-
-
-
jerry stone commented 2026-04-13 12:04:08 -0400Drea you got played big time
-
jerry stone commented 2026-04-13 12:03:21 -0400a giant scam there was NO research
-
Teresa Serenith commented 2026-04-13 02:02:19 -0400I am guessing the neighbours were upset because after the government decided to cull the Ostriches, it became a media zoo along with many protesters. That would cause problems for neighbours. We have large bird farms right in the boundary of the city but they are not a problem.
-
Grace Jetmundson commented 2026-04-11 21:28:08 -0400Last night I watched the last half of Fifth Estate’s documentary on this.
I would like to know WHY the neighbours (and so many others) were
haters of the Ostrich Farm.
-
Fran g commented 2026-04-11 14:21:17 -0400Drea, great choice of wording Culling the Cure. It explains everything evil liberal govt has done to the world!