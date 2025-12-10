The Ostrich Farm Documentary
Help us create an investigative documentary exposing the real reason the CFIA slaughtered 300 healthy ostriches and how the culling industry impacts Canada’s farms and food supply.
They called it “biosecurity” and “stamping out,” but we showed you the truth:
Hundreds of healthy, untested ostriches, senselessly gunned down in the dark on a peaceful family farm.
Now Rebel News is exposing the real reasons the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, with support of the RCMP, turned Universal Ostrich Farms into a killing field.
This wasn’t about science.
This wasn’t about public or animal health.
This was about control.
The government wants you to forget the Edgewood ostrich massacre and for us to stop asking why a prehistoric flock that had long recovered from avian flu and was part of viral antibody research was still ordered to be destroyed.
Despite U.S. experts urging Canada to spare the birds and pursue the science that could have saved millions of animals and countless farmers’ livelihoods, the CFIA used Canadian tax dollars to slaughter hope, through the night.
We showed you the aftermath of the overreach: a pen full of bodies after what even industry insiders called an “inhumane” and “barbaric” slaughter.
This story is bigger than ostriches.
Our documentary, produced by Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey and Sydney Fizzard, exposes Canada’s mass-cull industry — why millions of animals are being destroyed, how “animal health” is used to erode farming sovereignty, and the force ordinary Canadians face when they dare to push back.
It’s the same mentality that crushed the Freedom Convoy: Punish first. Explain later.
Rebel News was there, reporting from inside the farm, documenting the “cull” in real time, covering the legal battles, questioning officials, and securing footage the public was never meant to see.
Now we need your help to finish the job.
This important film will require months of scripting, editing, travel for interviews, graphics, research, and a full promotional launch, which means thousands of dollars beyond what we've already spent covering this case on the ground.
If you believe this story must be told, pick a perk below to help bring this documentary to life.
