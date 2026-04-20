CBC's 'Ostrich Con' documentary slammed for one-sided framing

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey discussed her upcoming documentary about the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's brutal ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C., and why the CBC's film appears to be a one-sided hit piece against the farm owners.

The CBC released "The Ostrich Con" a little over a week ago, with the premise of the film being that the 10-month campaign to save hundreds of ostriches from being killed was based on exaggerated claims, falsehoods, and conspiracy theories.

However the film has faced fierce backlash online from critics who say it was politically motivated, biased, and created to paint supporters of the farm as conspiracy theorists or 'far right' agitators.

Drea pointed out that journalists from the CBC's program, The Fifth Estate, allegedly didn't even originally intend on speaking with the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms for their documentary.

"There's so much that we can go on to, including the fact that according to the farmers, The Fifth Estate appeared to have no intention of coming and speaking to Katie and Karen at all," she said.

"They in fact heard that [The Fifth Estate] were coming to interview their rivals, the local rivals that don't like them. And then they called, according to them, they called The Fifth Estate and said 'we heard you're in town, please come for dinner, we'd like to give our side of the story,' for which they claim they were never asked about when it came to those allegations of fraud," Drea continued.

The controversial cull ultimately cost Canadian taxpayers nearly $7 million, with the RCMP alone spending over $3.8 million on security and personnel during the standoff.

The farm’s legal battle reached the Supreme Court of Canada, which on November 6, 2025, declined to hear their final appeal, clearing the way for the CFIA to proceed with the cull.