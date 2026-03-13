Farmers sound the alarm at Citizens Inquiry: “Are farmers safe in Canada?”

The first leg of the National Citizens Inquiry’s 2026 hearings titled “Are Farmers Safe in Canada?” wrapped up this week in Kelowna after three days of testimony from farmers, industry advocates, legal experts, politicians and journalists raising serious, concerns about the future of agriculture in this country.

B.C. LAND GRABS: “It is a threat.”



During an @NCICanada hearing, BC Conservative Leader Candidate, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, testified to how she and others lost their homes under a Musqueam land dispute.

“Appraisers could not give a fair market value under Aboriginal governance.” pic.twitter.com/HQ3aJ3CmFj — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 11, 2026

Witnesses stepped forward, some at personal and professional risk to help build an important public record that Canadians can now examine for themselves.

The hearings come at a particularly timely moment following the controversial “cull” of over 300 healthy research ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C. The birds had survived an avian flu outbreak that touched the flock a year earlier, yet the Canadian Food Inspection Agency ultimately ordered the surviving herd destroyed under its draconian “stamping-out” policy.

Several witnesses addressed this case during the inquiry, including Universal Ostrich Farms’ Karen Espersen and Katie Pasitney, as well as lawyer Lee Turner, who represented the farm during part of its legal fight to save the birds. I also testified about Rebel News’ on-the-ground coverage of the battle between the farmers and the state.

ARE FARMERS SAFE IN CANADA?



Not when Bonnie Henry and Mark Carney laugh after mink and ostrich

farmers livelihoods get destroyed.



Clip from part of my testimony at this year’s National Citizens Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/hnNkMIz3wY — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 13, 2026

The CFIA overreach in Edgewood wasn’t the only controversy farming issue discussed.

Farmers from across the country described what they see as an industry increasingly squeezed by rising costs, heavy regulation, and expanding traceability and control policies that many say are pushing small producers out of agriculture altogether.

After the hearings concluded, I spoke with National Citizens Inquiry chair Ted Kuntz, who said the response from farmers wanting to testify has been overwhelming. According to Kuntz, some producers were eager to speak publicly, while others were too fearful of potential repercussions but still wanted their concerns raised.

Because of the strong response, the inquiry now anticipates holding two or three additional hearings across Canada on the same question: Are farmers truly safe in Canada today?