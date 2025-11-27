Sask. farmers rally against federal overreach — and get met with wall of police

Farm families across Saskatchewan rallied this weekend to defend their livelihoods after the federal government’s latest heavy-handed intrusion at Universal Ostrich Farm. From Prince Albert to Yorkton, Saskatoon to Weyburn, rural Canadians gathered to demand accountability from Ottawa, the CFIA, and law enforcement after weeks of failures and overreach.

At Edgewood British Columbia's Universal Ostrich Farm, the CFIA ordered a mass cull over a nearly 10-month-old, long-resolved exposure to avian flu, bulldozing ahead without testing or meaningful oversight — leaving farmers devastated at how a stale file turned into a catastrophic government overreach.

Fourth-generation farmer Tyler from Arcola spoke for many:

It’s really concerning that a government branch can come in under their own authority, with no oversight, and make their own decisions on whether animals live or die… They have no set precedent on how they do stuff.

Farmers across the province echoed the same frustration: the CFIA’s arbitrary decision-making has real consequences — not for distant bureaucrats, but for families, livelihoods, and entire rural communities.

Despite the calm, family-friendly nature of the rallies, the only tension came from police. Attendees reported officers intercepting vehicles, turning people around at city limits, and flooding the Regina rally site with marked and unmarked units. At one point, there were more officers than protesters.

One Regina Police Service member even parked in the middle of the rally and stayed there for its entire duration — despite no disturbance, no threat, and no reason. This after the force recently dumped its scandal-plagued diversity-hire chief imported from the U.K., home to the infamous grooming-gang failures.

“We Don’t Trust Them”

Several farmers admitted they no longer trust police after watching how the ostrich cull unfolded.

“They didn’t do what was right… We see what happened at the ostrich farm,” was the sentiment expressed to Rebel News.

Organizer Amanda revealed RCMP pressure tactics reminiscent of the trucker convoy — warning volunteers they could face consequences merely for helping plan a legal, peaceful gathering.

Lise Merle, covering the event for Rebel, raised a possibility few want to say aloud: maybe police intelligence units spent too much time doom-scrolling TikTok and convinced themselves the rally was some sort of extremist uprising.

Meanwhile, real crime — violent, organized, and international — continues to surge across Canada.

If law enforcement wants to rebuild public trust, they could start by logging off, listening to rural Canadians, and focusing on actual criminals — not farm families peacefully defending their way of life.

For full ostrich-farm coverage and to support our independent reporting, visit AvengeTheHostages.com.