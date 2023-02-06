Champion surfer Bethany Hamilton takes stand against pro-trans policies in professional sport

Female athletes are standing up for their rights in professional sports. Over the weekend, Bethany Hamilton, the professional surfer famed for surviving a shark attack, spoke out against the World Surf League’s (WSL) newly announced policy of allowing biological males to compete against women.

In a Saturday video posted on Instagram, Hamilton announced her intention to boycott the WSL if the organization moves ahead with adopting the rule.

“While I address this issue, I want to be clear that I strive to have love for all of mankind, regardless of any differences,” Hamilton said. “But this concerns me as a professional athlete who has been competing in the WSL events for the past 15+ years, and I feel that I must speak up and stand up for those in a position that may feel they cannot say something about this.”

Surfing champion Bethany Hamilton responds to the World Surf League's new policy allowing biological males who claim they are women to compete against women: "I personally won't be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains."



pic.twitter.com/JBCxAcbd2T — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2023

She posed a number of questions to consider in regard to the rule change, including how this rule plays in other sports, if any current league surfers were asked about their opinions, and if a hormone level is an accurate depiction of gender.

Hamilton went on to question why the rule change only addressed biological males who identify as women, and not biological females that identify as men.

She concluded that she personally believes that the best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent and that she won't be competing in the WSL if the organization moves ahead with the rule.

“I personally won’t be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains,” she said.

Hamilton received an outpour of support from other athletes in the world of surfing and other sports, as well as from alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn. Riley Gaines, the female swimmer who tied with UPenn biological male swimmer Lia Thomas in the NCAA championships last year, expressed her gratitude for Hamilton using her platform to share her thoughts on the issue.

Although the World Surf League has yet to make their decision on the new policy, Hamilton hopes that all young aspiring female surfers can have the same opportunities she had prior to the new rule, which disadvantages women and girls.