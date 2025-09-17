Charge DROPPED against disgraced nurse in viral antisemitic threat video

Prosecutors have withdrawn a key charge against Sarah Abu Lebdeh, the antisemitic Sydney nurse who went viral earlier this year after threatening to kill Israeli patients in a video.

The 26-year-old Bankstown nurse was charged alongside colleague Ahmad Rashad Nadir, 27, who allegedly made similar remarks online about refusing to treat Israeli patients and threatening to kill them.

The video was originally shared by Israeli influencer Max Veifer, who has more than 100,000 followers.

According to reports, Magistrate Margaret Quinn was told on Tuesday that the charge against Abu Lebdeh of using a carriage service to threaten to kill would be withdrawn.

Abu Lebdeh still faces two charges: threatening violence against a group and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Nadir faces one charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, and a separate charge of possessing a prohibited drug. His lawyer, Zemarai Khatiz, entered a plea of not guilty to the drug charge, which involves alleged morphine possession. Khatiz also argued the video was recorded without consent and signalled plans to challenge its admissibility in court.

The case will return in October for further negotiations between Abu Lebdeh’s legal team and prosecutors. Neither Abu Lebdeh nor Nadir attended the hearing, and the matter has been adjourned to November.