Charity demand surges amid rising living costs in Australia
The Salvation Army reports increased aid demands as financial hardship and loneliness intensify.
The Salvation Army has reported that half the people using its charity services are doing so because they could not afford to eat three meals a day.
The church said that others were unable to pay bills. Many were selling possessions in order to afford food, fuel and rent.
More than half the people seeking the church’s assistance could not afford essential healthcare like dentists or prescribed medication.
The church said people’s inability to cope with the rising cost of living was having flow on effects to their mental health.
A survey of 1700 people using the charity found that more than one-third (37%) experienced persistent loneliness in the past year, and more than half (54%) identified feeling lonely and socially isolated as one of their greatest challenges they were facing.
Two thirds of parents told the church that their mental health had affected their daily lives with 37 per cent saying their emotions had negatively impacted their ability to care for their family.
“Everyone is doing it tough at the moment,” Salvation Army Secretary for Mission," Captain Stuart Glover, said.
“But for those who were already struggling, the cost-of-living crisis is making it almost impossible for them to survive without help.
'We have seen a significant increase in everyday Australians who have fallen through the cracks over the last year. In many instances, we are seeing those who used to volunteer or donate money and time to help the Salvos now coming to us for help.” He urged people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal.
- By Avi Yemini
