Charles III is proclaimed the new King at London's St James' Palace

Reporter Callum Smiles, freelancing for Rebel News, was on the scene amongst the public, politicians, and senior public officials at King Charles' proclamation at St. James' Palace for the once-in-a-lifetime event to get their reactions to the changing of the Commonwealth's head of state and to ask what they will remember most about their beloved Queen.

Queen Elizabeth passed peacefully on Thursday at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, as her immediate family raced to her side after her 70 years and 214 days on the throne, the longest reign of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.

A crowd of 750 were allowed into the palace courtyard to watch the proclamation, followed by the crowd cheering and singing the national anthem and chanting “God save the King."

