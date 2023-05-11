‘I will f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys,’ Charlize Theron threatens detractors of drag queens

Hollywood A-lister Charlize Theron issued a firm warning to any individuals expressing hostility towards drag queens during a recent charity telethon, reinforcing her staunch support for the drag community and LGBTQ+ causes.

The 47-year-old award-winning actress, best known for her roles in films such as "Mad Max: Fury Road," passionately expressed her solidarity with drag queens while participating in the "Drag Isn't Dangerous" telethon, People reported.

This star-studded event aimed to raise funds for various charitable LGBTQ+ causes, featuring a range of live entertainment and performances from notable Hollywood celebrities.

Theron seized this opportunity to make a robust declaration of support for drag performers. "We love you queens! We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you, and I will f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys," she proclaimed during the event.

The actress then shifted her tone to a more serious note, addressing the multitude of challenges that are harming, and in some cases, resulting in the tragic loss of young lives within the LGBTQ+ community. Without explicitly detailing these issues, she urged her audience to understand the gravity of the situation.

Theron further championed the virtues of drag, asserting that the art form has the power to uplift its audience and enhance their capacity for love and empathy. "If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person," she said. In a lighter vein, she humorously wished she could perform a 'death drop'—a dramatic dance move popular in drag performances—but feared she might injure herself in the attempt.

Concluding her impassioned plea, Theron urged viewers to lend their support to various organizations dedicated to counteracting what she referred to as "nonsense" and "incredibly stupid policies."

These policies seemingly allude to legislation introduced across several states aiming to limit sexually explicit performances in front of minors. While many of these bills don't explicitly mention drag performances, they broadly target any performances deemed inappropriate for underage audiences.

One such example is a bill signed into law by Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, effective from April 1, which prohibits "adult cabaret entertainment" on public property or in locations where minors could potentially observe it.

Theron's outspoken advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights is well-documented, with her advocacy taking on a personal dimension as her adopted son identifies as transgender. She shared this in a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail, recalling how her child asserted their gender identity at a very young age.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," Theron revealed. "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’ So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

"They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide."