Chicago undocumented migrants call on Biden for work permit expansion amid border surge
Since August 2022, Chicago has seen an influx of over 20,000 migrants, raising concerns about accommodating them in the winter months. Meanwhile, undocumented immigrants already residing in the city are advocating for equal rights.
In Chicago, undocumented migrants are urging President Biden to broaden work permit eligibility for long-standing residents amidst increasing border crossings.
The Biden administration declared in September that numerous Venezuelans currently arriving would receive safeguards against deportation and work permits. This came as cities like Chicago and New York City grappled with a surge in migrant arrivals.
Amidst the celebration of this policy by some, other migrants, who have been in the country for many years, hope that it will be extended toward them, Fox News reports.
"Please don’t forget about us. We need job permits too," said Juana Arreguin, 52, to the Chicago Tribune.
BLM leader endorses Trump for 2024— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 29, 2023
Mark Fisher, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, expressing disillusionment with the Democratic Party.https://t.co/mIC9XaWq3f
Since August 2022, Chicago has seen an influx of over 20,000 migrants, raising concerns about accommodating them in the winter months. Meanwhile, undocumented immigrants already residing in the city are advocating for equal rights.
Erendira Rendon, a DACA recipient, stated firmly, "We deserve a job permit. It is only fair."
During a demonstration, Consuelo Martinez appealed to the president. "Biden, listen to us, we want to work without fear, like our Venezuelan brothers and sisters."
Last month, a significant number of immigrants took to the streets in Washington, D.C., urging Biden to grant work permits to the millions of undocumented migrants still present in the nation.
"All these immigrants come and they give them everything so easily, and nothing to us that have been working for years and paying taxes," Florida landscaper José Guerrero said to the Associated Press. "They give these people everything in their hands."
Cringe! After President Biden FLIRTS with a six-year-old, we ask the question: is Joe Biden the next Fergie Olver?— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 27, 2023
So, c’mon, man! Leave them kids alone! Don’t be a Fergie “How ‘bout those little girls?” Olver.
FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/xixjoIa0HW
Since their arrival in October, around 270,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have been eligible to apply for temporary legal residency.
"If I don’t speak up and show people what we’re capable of doing even without government support, who will?" Arreguin told the Tribune. "They (politicians) need to realize that we’re no different from the new migrants who are also coming here for a better life. The only difference is that we have been here for decades and they have not acknowledged us even though we pay millions in taxes."
A recent article by the Chicago Tribune highlighted that numerous Venezuelan migrants are choosing to go back to their home country instead of facing the winter season in Chicago, known as the Windy City.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.