Chicago mayor blasts rumours of her resignation as “homophobic, racist, misogynistic”

AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, Pool

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was the subject of rumours on Saturday when word spread that she intended to resign as the city’s mayor. Lightfoot blasted the unverified rumours, calling the speculation, “homophobic,” “racist,” and “misogynistic.”

Rumours first surfaced of her possible resignation on social media, speculating that Lightfoot would leave office due to the city’s stalling on releasing the bodycam footage of a police-involved shooting of a 13-year-old, Adam Toledo.

The next day, rumours flooded social media with claims of a “domestic disturbance” involving Lightfoot, her wife and her daughter. As detailed by the Daily Wire, the unverified allegations misidentified the location and size of Lightfoot’s home.

The rumours were sparked by Ja’Mal Green, a black activist and former mayoral candidate who is on a crusade to unseat Mayor Lightfoot, in a now-deleted tweet, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

“Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship,” Green stated in his now-deleted tweet.

Chicago news outlets were unable to verify the rumour and are unclear where Green received this information from, or if he simply made it up. Lightfoot took issue with the rumours and immediately addressed them on Twitter, blasting them as “homophobic,” “racist,” and “misogynistic.” She called speculation about her resignation unproductive.

1/ Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash.



Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

“Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day,” wrote Lightfoot. “It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth.”

“If people hadn't noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER,” she added. “This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person.”

“Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I'm ready. Even if we don't always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let's do the work,” the mayor added. “The rest of you, get out of the way.”

“I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work,” she concluded.

Lightfoot has come under fire for her inability to address the police shooting of Adam Toledo or the outbreak of violence throughout the city under her watch. The death of Toledo, who was firing a gun at vehicles before his fatal encounter with police, has lent urgency to the issue of Chicago’s violent crime epidemic.