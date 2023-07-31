China accuses U.S. of making Taiwan an ‘ammunition depot’ following $345m aid announcement

AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

In a development following the White House's recent declaration of a $345 million aid package for Taiwan, China has accused the US of transforming the island nation into an “ammunition depot“.

In a released statement, China voiced its commitment to "reunification" with Taiwan and expressed opposition to the American aid package. The Asian powerhouse stated that the US's recent actions were escalating the "war threat" in the area, portraying Taiwan as a "tinderbox"—an allegation China has made against the US frequently in recent times, Fox News reported.

"No matter how much of the ordinary people’s taxpayer money the … Taiwanese separatist forces spend, no matter how many U.S. weapons, it will not shake our resolve to solve the Taiwan problem. Or shake our firm will to realize the reunification of our motherland,” stated Chen Binhua, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office.

He added that the current actions are converting Taiwan into a "powder keg and ammunition depot,” amplifying the war risk in the Taiwan Strait.

The aid package from the Biden administration, officially announced last Friday, is set to cover defense, education, and training, as reported by the Associated Press. Two US officials indicated to the news agency that the US will supply Taiwan with firearms, missiles, man-portable air defense systems, and intelligence capabilities.

What's notable about this aid package is that it comprises equipment drawn from American stockpiles instead of having Taiwan wait for production— a first-of-its-kind move by the Biden administration, as highlighted by AP. The utilization of US stockpiles for the aid package was made possible by a presidential drawdown authority, greenlit by Congress the previous year.

There have been consistent calls from lawmakers urging President Biden and the Pentagon to provide weapons and equipment to Taiwan to dissuade a potential attack from China— a response that seems to have been elicited in China's latest statement.

Expressing gratitude for the US's “firm security commitment," Taiwan welcomed the move, while Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Martin Meiners assured that the aid would "bolster deterrence now and in the future.”

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has been under independent governance since 1949. As per China's One China policy, Taiwan is seen as part of China. While the US does not recognize Taiwan's formal independence, it maintains diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Despite adhering to a "One China" policy, under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, the US has pledged "to provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character." Moreover, the US State Department's official stance on Taiwan opposes "any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side."