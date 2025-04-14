China’s election meddling and trade war chaos: Is Carney Canada’s weak link?

As Canadians approach a critical federal election on April 28, 2025, a disturbing reality continues: Foreign interference, particularly from China, is compromising democracy. Justice Hogue’s Foreign Interference Commission Report reveals China’s meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections, yet mainstream media and political elites seem eerily silent.

The 123-page report confirms China’s attempts to sway elections, though it claims no significant impact on outcomes. Justice Hogue urged stronger measures, like enhanced transparency, better national security coordination, and increased political awareness, to shield Canada from state actors like China, Russia, and India. But these recommendations were sidelined when former prime minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, leaving Canadians vulnerable as they head to the polls.

Enter Mark Carney, the former banker and World Economic Forum net zero advocate, recently elected Liberal leader by a small party faction. Reports such as those from Vancouver journalist Sam Cooper expose Carney’s connections to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tycoons and Canada’s role in laundering fentanyl profits.

Cooper’s investigation details billions in suspicious transactions through Canadian banks, with Chinese organized crime using Canada as a hub for fentanyl money. FINTRAC, Canada’s financial watchdog, flagged online casinos and high-value email transfers as part of the scheme, yet Ottawa’s response has been crickets.

Canada’s woes don’t end there. The nation is locked in a trade war with the United States, sparked by President Trump’s tariffs targeting Canada’s role in hosting fentanyl super labs and lax border policies. While 70 countries negotiate tariff relief, Canada—alongside China—has retaliated with tariffs of its own, aligning itself with Beijing over its closest neighbour and trade partner. Trump’s “America First” agenda aims to curb illegal drugs and human trafficking, but Carney’s dismissal of U.S. concerns as he “welcomes” tariff exemptions for others shows his troubling detachment from reality.

Beijing’s influence runs deeper. WeChat accounts linked to the CCP have flooded Chinese-Canadian communities with pro-Carney propaganda, praising him as a “rock star economist.” Experts like Stephanie Carvin and MP Michael Chong warn this is a deliberate display of China’s election influence. Carney’s globalist ties and questionable financial moves, like holding three passports and offshore accounts in tax-haven Bermuda, coupled with his inability to answer where he pays his taxes, only fuel these suspicions.

As Canada drifts without strong leadership, Albertans and others voice frustration, with some even calling for separation if the Liberals secure another term. The question looms: Who truly controls Canada? With banks laundering fentanyl money, Beijing backing Carney, and a trade war escalating, effective leadership and answers are needed fast.