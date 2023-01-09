China says it wants to work with Australia on tackling climate change
China, the world's biggest carbon-polluting nation, has announced its intention to work with Australia on addressing climate change and exploring other "new frontiers" in areas such as green energy.
This announcement comes after a period of strained relations between the two countries, which has been highlighted by China's implementation of $20 billion worth of trade sanctions against Australian exports including barley, beef, cotton, wine, lobsters, and grapes.
Despite these tensions, China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, stated in a press conference on Tuesday that the relationship between the two nations had improved following the election of the Labor government in Australia, and that a "new consensus" was being built.
During the press conference, Mr Xiao highlighted the potential for further collaboration in the areas of green energy and electric vehicles, citing the "strong complementarity" between the two countries.
He also acknowledged that differences over issues such as trade would need to be addressed "in a constructive manner."
The announcement of China's desire to work with Australia on "new frontiers" follows reports last week that China's state planner had allowed three central government-backed utilities and a steelmaker to restart importing coal from Australia. Similar reports surfaced in July 2022, but the alleged changes did not come to fruition.
It remains to be seen whether the current announcement of a desire for cooperation will lead to concrete progress and a strengthening of the relationship between the two nations.
- By Avi Yemini
