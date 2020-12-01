Chinese sociologist says China will overtake America by 2027

A Chinese sociologist reportedly delivered remarks at a forum in Shenzhen in which he stated that 'it’s only a matter of time' before China overtakes the United States and puts an end to it.

The comments by Dr. Li Yi were reported by MEMRI TV, an organization that researches Islamic extremism and anti-Semitism throughout the world.

“Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea,” MEMRI reported.

“Dr. Yi holds a PhD in sociology from the University of Illinois and according to his Linkedin account, he is a full-time professor at Renmin University in China. Following Dr. Yi’s October 16 speech, Renmin University issued a statement denying his employment at the University.”

According to MEMRI, the controversial comments from Li Yi included:

● “It turns out that China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said that this might be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God has pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world.” ● “COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China.” ● “We still have 4,000 dead, right? But if 4,000 (Chinese) die versus 220,000 in the United States, we haven’t really lost a single person, have we? We’re close to zero infections and zero deaths. If 4,000 people out of 1.4 billion die, that’s the same as no one getting sick and no one dying.” ● “In the global economy, China stands out. We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive.” ● “As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people eat, sleep, defecate, and urinate every day, as long as we go to work every day, we will drive the U.S. to its death.”