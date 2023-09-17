Chrystia Freeland, Jacinda Ardern, Tony Blair confronted by Rebel reporters at globalist summit in Montreal

E-transfer (Canada):

Elites from across the world convened in Montreal, Canada on September 16 to discuss 'bold new ideas and directions in progressive governance' at 2023's Global Progress Action Summit.

Rebel News reporters Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay, along with ace videographer Guillaume Roy were on scene to capture and question VIPs as they entered the building to lecture and groom each other on being "better progressives."



I was inside the Global Progress Action Summit until they kicked me out.



Many unelected individuals, who flew into Montreal burning fossil fuels and are sipping Starbucks in disposable cups, have come to tell us how to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/JSKelxAviV — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023

High profile Canadian government attendees included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

They appeared alongside far-left loser politicians like Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre and former PM of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, who became infamous during the COVID pandemic for proclaiming that true information comes from only the government as she decried critics as harmful to democracy.

Also present was viral party girl Sanna Marin, former prime minister of Finland, who recently and abruptly stepped down as an MP and quit politics to join the Tony Blair Institute.

Rebel's Lincoln Jay caught Ardern as she exited her blacked out SUV walking towards to Montreal's Westin Hotel, where the event was hosted.

WATCH: I caught the far-left former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on her way to the "Global Action Summit" here in Montreal.



She has no answer when confronted on her hypocritical behavior, carbon tax the plebs, jet set for the elites. https://t.co/kCPoXwVDxN pic.twitter.com/JwhmxYrb2f — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 16, 2023

"Hey, how are ya?" Jay asked, while Ardern smiled in response. "How much fossil fuels did you burn coming here, to talk about climate change?" he continued."

Unknown to Jay at the time, a high-level Liberal staffer, Guillaume Bertrand, who works for Freeland in the Office of Deputy Prime Minister, could be seen physically blocking his way.

Rebel's Quebec reporter, Alexa Lavoie, who was separated from the others and inside the event, captured Freeland as she walked in.

WATCH: I asked our Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about her government's new grocery tax.



Hotel employee puts his hands on me to prevent me from holding her accountable and getting an answer for Canadians.https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ for the full report soon. pic.twitter.com/OfhnG6SLEt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023

"Why are you now threatening Canadians with a new taxes for grocery stores?" Lavoie asked of Freeland as she continued to walk through. Hotel staffer Mohamed Zerrougui physically interrupted and pushed Alexa back.

Lavoie continued to ask "Do you think a tax on taxes is actually helping Canadians

JUST NOW:



Caught former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, and asked him if it’s not hypocritical to come here by private jet to lecture others about climate change. pic.twitter.com/U9j7sgVaxl — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023

Tony Blair, the former PM of the United Kingdom whose organization, the aptly named Tony Blair institute, is sponsoring the event itself, was also confronted by Lavoie.

"Is it not hypocritical to come here in a private jet or with a flight, burning a lot of carbon footprint, to come here to talk about climate change? Is it not a little bit hypocritical?"

WATCH : The armed security detail for the heads of state attending confirm they'll be idling all their gas vehicles for the entire duration.



Meanwhile the elites lecture on climate change inside.



For more: https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ pic.twitter.com/3QsS2PtLoc — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023

Before being told she was trespassing and asked to leave the property, Lavoie spoke with several members of the head of states' armed security detail that were waiting inside their secured SUVs idling and spewing emissions. Meanwhile, those attending inside virtue signalled to each other about lower carbon footprints, even at the expense of their citizens' well being.

Guillaume Bertrand works for the Office of the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.



Why did he put his hands on me and block me from talking to the former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern? https://t.co/kCPoXwVDxN pic.twitter.com/nhCNhOHrvB — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 16, 2023

A full report will come soon from the team on the ground in Montreal with more exclusive footage and interviews.

"Are you too COWARD to answer? "



I confronted Guillaume Bertrand after he put his hands on my colleague @lincolnmjay while he was asking questions to Jacinda Ardern.



Bertrand works for the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ pic.twitter.com/1JEd3XdxtP — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023

The VIPs heading into the event are there to regurgitate climate change rhetoric as a leading discussion, while hypocritical attendees jet off to the venue from several continents. They still promote the ever-increasing carbon tax that is fuelling the cost-of-living crisis for citizens.

The event also claims to tackle "renewing trust in how democracy delivers results for people amid rapid geopolitical shifts throughout the world."