Chrystia Freeland attempts to dodge scrutiny in Ottawa

On Monday's live stream, Ezra Levant and David Menzies reacted to Chrystia Freeland running from questions posed by members of the independent media in Ottawa.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie and independent journalist Chris Dacey attempted to question Freeland on Monday before the minister of trade scurried into a vehicle while flanked by police officers.

Ezra condemned police for interfering with Alexa's effort to question Freeland knowing she is an independent journalist with a track record of professionalism.

"Why did police stop Alexa? Alexa is clearly harmless, her questions are just questions. They know her, she's no threat. Why did the police intervene?" he said.

"Why are the police running errands for her? Chris Dacey, who filmed that, should be lucky that his bank account wasn't seized," Ezra added.

Freeland previously made headlines after Rebel News journalist David Menzies was violently arrested in January of 2024 while attempting to question her outside of an event in the Greater Toronto Area.

The former finance minister has also been criticized for her role in freezing the bank accounts of supporters of peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters in 2022.

Freeland served as Justin Trudeau's deputy prime minister and minister of finance before abruptly resigning from cabinet in December of 2024 over economic disagreements within the party. She currently serves as Mark Carney's minister of transport and internal trade.