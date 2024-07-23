Citizen journalist details arrest while covering Irish protests against mass migration

E-transfer (Canada):

Ireland has seen a number of protests against the government's plan to house an increasing number of migrants in the country. The scheme has put a strain on public services and the economy, with many citizens becoming frustrated at the government providing resources to house asylum seekers they say are abusing the system.

Citizen journalist Phillip Dwyer, no friend of Ireland's mainstream media outlets, has livestreamed footage from a number of these demonstrations, including from a protest last week that saw 15 people, including Dwyer, arrested after riot police moved in.

Dwyer says he was charged by police for obstruction after failing to leave the area after being told to leave the area and not providing his name, despite police already knowing who he was.

He believes the country has changed a lot in the last 25–30 years, when the country's economy experienced a boom. Now, a woke ideology permeates throughout the nation.

Dwyer worries about what affect the increasing number of asylum seekers is going to have on Irish society.

“I fear we're going to get to a point where we're having these no-go zones,” he says. “If you disagree with what (the government) is doing to your area, they will come over and they will smash you in the head and they will take you out and take you down.”